Federal officials release preliminary report of investigation into RFD plane crash

Federal investigators release a preliminary cause of a plane crash on December 4 at Chicago-Rockford International Airport.

The King Air C90's pilot requested a local instrument flight rules clearance, or IFR, as the plane was approaching RFD during thunderstorms and high winds, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Association. IFR means the pilot uses instruments to navigate the plane, according to the FAA. The pilot was given an IFR clearance and was cleared to perform a visual approach to runway 19. As the airplane approached the airport, the pilot requested lights for runway 25 to be turned on, and was given clearance to land at runway 25, according to investigators. The plane crashed and officials found the plane sustained substantial fuselage damage during impact.

The flight took off from Kissimmee Gateway Airport, near Orlando, Florida, at 1:42 p.m. and was destined to RFD. It crashed just before runway 25 at RFD at 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

According to the FAA, the plane is registered to Rockford dentist Edward Noakes III.

Four people were hurt in the plane crash, two with minor injuries and two with serious injuries.

The NTSB and FAA are still investigating the crash.