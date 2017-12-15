Video of brothers getting accepted to dream schools goes viral

Video of two Louisiana brothers accepted to their dream colleges has gone viral.

On Tuesday 16-year old Ayrton Little tweeted video of the exact moment he learned he'd been accepted to Harvard University.

Wearing a hoodie from his dream school and surrounded by classmates, friends and family, Ayrton and the crowd jumped for joy as he opened the acceptance letter on a laptop.

Ayrton, who skipped a grade, attends T-M Landry College Preparatory, a school so small that there are only 16 people in his graduating class.

One of those is his older brother Alex who got his acceptance letter into Stanford last Friday.

Both brothers said they have wanted to get into their respective universities for a long as they can remember.

Alex is the first from his high school to get into Stanford.

This is the third year in a row that a student from their school will go to Harvard.

Their mother said there were difficult times raising her sons as a single mom, but she felt lucky that she never had to worry about their performances in school.

The brothers lost their younger brother five years ago after an asthma attack. They said he was "probably smarter than us."

Alex and Ayrton said they want to open non-profits to help students.