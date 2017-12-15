New Pecatonica bridge providing better access to Winnebago County

There's a new bridge in Pecatonica that could make driving to Winnebago County easier.

The bridge is on Sumner Road.

The Winnebago County Highway Department says it will provide access from northeastern Stephenson County into western Winnebago County.

It also brings an important commerce and access route from rural areas into the Village of Pecatonica.

The bridge cost just under $700,000 and nearly $520,000 of that was paid for by the federal bridge construction funds the highway department received.