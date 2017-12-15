Man sentenced in fatal shooting near University of Illinois - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Man sentenced in fatal shooting near University of Illinois

Posted:
By The Associated Press
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 69 years in a 2016 fatal shooting during a party near the University of Illinois.
   Judge Roger Webber sentenced Robbie Patton Thursday. Patton was convicted in September of first-degree murder for 22-year-old George Korchev's death. He was also was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm for wounding three others.
   Police say the shooting followed a disagreement at a party in Champaign that led to a fight. None of the four victims were in the fight.
   Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson sought a 115-year sentence, trying to show a pattern of wrongdoing noting an incident as a minor where Patton pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm.
   But defense attorney Tony Allegretti recommended 51 years, saying Patton it wasn't a preplanned mass shooting and Patton was young.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.