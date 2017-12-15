Rockford man arrested for sexual assault

A Rockford man is arrested accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
50-year-old Donald Lewis was arrested Wednesday.
Police say a woman came forward back in July saying Lewis sexually assaulted her.
He was arrested for battery but posted bond and was released.
The State's Attorney issued *new charges since then-- and police arrested Lewis on 2 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
He is now behind bars at the Winnebago County Jail
