Rockford man arrested for sexual assault

A Rockford man is arrested accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

50-year-old Donald Lewis was arrested Wednesday.

Police say a woman came forward back in July saying Lewis sexually assaulted her.

He was arrested for battery but posted bond and was released.

The State's Attorney issued *new charges since then-- and police arrested Lewis on 2 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

He is now behind bars at the Winnebago County Jail