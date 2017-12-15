Belvidere students test out Google app in class

Students in Belvidere ditched their texts books and pencils Thursday, and went on a virtual field trip.

Google brought a teaching app to the school district that creates an augmented reality. Teachers say students are excited to learn the material because it brings their lessons to life.

Today Mrs. Bicksler's fourth grade class got to learn more about the human body.

"Having the images in 3D too helped the kids go inside the body rather than just looking at it on a piece of paper," Mackenzie Bicksler said.

The app can teach lessons on several topics from the solar system, world war two and even dinosaurs.