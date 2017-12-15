Christmas carolers at U of I sing to you live over the phone

You've heard of Christmas carolers who come to your door. But what about Christmas carolers who come to your phone?

It's called Dial-A-Carol. For one week only, you can call a phone number and the carolers from the University of Illinois on the other end of the line will sing your favorite holiday tune. And it's completely free. Students at U of I have done this tradition for 57 years.

If you'd like to call and request your favorite carol, just dial (217) 332-1882 now through December 20th.