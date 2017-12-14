Free classes arm people with narcan and training on opioid epidemic

Hope Over Addiction is a local advocacy group in Rockford that's hoping to make a dent in the how the opioid epidemic is impacting the area. One way it's doing that is through free Narcan training. Narcan is the drug that's used to revive someone who's suffering from an overdose.

"Just trying to get the word out there and education and maybe a little more peace of mind for family members for them to know they're able to help in a way they weren't before," says Hope Over Addiction narcan instructor Phil Nevded.

Recent grant money from the State of Illinois Health Services and the Winnebago County Health Department has allowed the group to expand the training. People are also taught how to spot an overdose and how to administer narcan and try to revive someone. The classes are offered every Tuesday and Thursday night at Hope Over Addiction's office on East State Street. The classes start at 6:30 p.m. and usually run until about 9:30 p.m. Hope Over Addiction says it's vital that people take advantage of this free opportunity, so it can continue to make it available in the future.

"If people don't come out and support it then unfortunately we will lose funding. The more people that come we show good numbers, we'll be able to continue this."

If you are interested in signing up for a class, you can find more information here.