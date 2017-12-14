Winnebago knocks off Lutheran in Big Northern showdown

Winnebago and Rockford Lutheran played a back and forth game for awhile, but Winnebago pulled away to win, 82-74.

Winnebago had five players in double figures and took a seven point lead into the half. Lutheran responded in the third quarter, tying the game at 44. But Winnebago went on a run to close out the third quarter, and Andrew Morrissey converted a three point play to start the fourth quarter to build the lead back to double digits, and the Indians held on from there.