Weiskircher, Penn State's season comes to close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

The Penn State women's volleyball team lost in the national semifinals to Nebraska in a five set thriller. Penn State dropped the first set, but bounced back to take the second set, 25-23, with Bryanna Weiskircher, a Boylan High School grad, setting up the 24th point in the set.

The Lady Nittany Lions took the third set, but Nebraska came back from a 26-25 deficit to win the fourth set, 28-26. The Lady Cornhuskers then took the final set, 15-11 to win in five sets.

Weiskircher, a redshirt junior for Penn State, finished the match with 25 assists and 18 digs, both team highs.

