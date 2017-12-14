Realtors using texting to market to millennials

Realtors are turning to text messaging as a marketing strategy for younger buyers.

Millennial realtors are dropping emails and even phone calls to cater to generation-z which is composed of people born between 1995 and 2010. And this approach is already showing positive results. Generation Z's tech savviness allows for quick info to be passed and automated appointment reminders has cut no-shows by over 40%.

Realtors also say having a vast social network can ease the stresses of the home buying process.

"What I find is that a lot of people don't want to talk on the phone anymore. They don't have time for that. If they don't know the number that's calling them, they let it go to voice mail. And trying to get them to answer and respond to a voice mail is almost impossible." said John Broda a broker associate Mauer Real Estate Group.

Brokers like believe scam calls and lack of caller id may be the reason trying to get people to answer the phone is so difficult.