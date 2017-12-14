Machseney Park getting new Dunkin' Donuts

Coffee lovers in Machesney park can rejoice, a new Dunkin' Donuts is set to open up this week.
The coffee and donut shop will open up at 5 AM at 8058 north second street. The restaurant will have a drive through window and will join 5 other Dunkin' Donuts in the Rockford area.
The ownership group says they plan on opening more in the market.
