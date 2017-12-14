Man sentenced in fatal shooting near University of Illinois

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 69 years in a 2016 fatal shooting during a party near the University of Illinois.

Judge Roger Webber sentenced Robbie Patton Thursday. Patton was convicted in September of first-degree murder for 22-year-old George Korchev's death. He was also was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm for wounding three others.

Police say the shooting followed a disagreement at a party in Champaign that led to a fight. None of the four victims were in the fight.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson sought a 115-year sentence, trying to show a pattern of wrongdoing noting an incident as a minor where Patton pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm.

But defense attorney Tony Allegretti recommended 51 years, saying Patton it wasn't a preplanned mass shooting and Patton was young.