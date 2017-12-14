Investigators say woman found dead in S. Beloit actually died in Wisconsin

The suspicious death of a woman, found in a South Beloit gas station, takes a strange turn.

Officials said Thursday night that where they found the woman is not where she died.

Nakiela Thompson, 27, was found dead at a Road Ranger off Gardner Street back on November 1.

On Thursday, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says her death actually happened at an address in the Township of Beloit Wisconsin. Few details were offered except that investigators said it was a lengthy investigation that lead to her actual place of death. That means the death investigation is now in the hands of the Rock County Sheriff's Office. Winnebago County says it will still assist Wisconsin investigators as needed.

An autopsy on Thompson is still pending so it's still unclear how she died.

The Winnebago County Coroner said last month he could not rule out foul play in her death.