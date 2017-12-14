Dunkin' Donuts to open in Machesney Park - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Dunkin' Donuts to open in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -

A new Dunkin' Donuts will open tomorrow in Machesney Park.

The coffee and donut shop will open at five in the morning at 8058 North Second Street.

The restaurant will have a drive-thru window.

It joins five other Dunkin' Donuts in the Rockford area. The ownership group says they plan on opening more in the market.

