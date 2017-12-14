Study shows teens are turning to vaping

Fewer teens are abusing alcohol, tobacco and illegal drugs, but research shows they're turning to other drugs.

Vaping has become popular among kids between 8th and 12th grade. That's according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It says nearly one third of high school seniors use electronic vaporizers for tobacco.

That's compared to just four percent of seniors who use cigarettes and how they use marijuana has also changed.

"We also see marijuana use in new forms- things like waxes and oils, extracts of marijuana that can be up to 90% pure," Dr. Wilson Compton with the National Institute on Drug Abuse said.

There was also a slight uptick in 8th graders, abusing inhalants like glue, sprays and vaporizers.