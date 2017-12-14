Where's the snow this December?

This December has definitely been lacking in snowfall, and puts the Christmas holiday in jeopardy for having a little snow on the ground. With mild temperatures coming this weekend and for much of next week, we won't see much improvement in the amount of snow.

So far this month, Rockford has tallied 1.5" of snow, with much of that coming this past Monday. To date, that puts the area at 3" below average for this month alone. December usually sees 11.3" of snow, so there's a lot of ground to gain over the second half of the month.

The weather pattern has been fairly dry all month, which is a big contributing factor in the lack of snowfall. In fact, total precipitation for the month only tallies up to 1/10" (rain and snow, melted down), which is nearly 1" below average. We aren't even seeing rain instead, just plenty of dry weather.

There's a chance for an uptick in precipitation toward the end of the month, according to the Climate Prediction Center. That could help us get back to average this month on snow. A weak La Niña is also expected to strengthen the deeper we go into winter. This climate pattern generally boosts precipitation chances in the Midwest, but isn't a guarantee that we'll get more snow. La Niña can help, however, provide more flakes.