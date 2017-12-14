Rockford man arrested on criminal sexual assault charges

A Rockford man is arrested and faces two charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault.



Rockford Police say on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, patrol officers from the Rockford Police Department responded to a sexual assault at an apartment in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue. And adult female victim told police she had been sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance.



Officers identified 50-year-old Donald Lewis of Rockford as the suspect and took him in to custody. At the time, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office charged him with battery. Since then, Rockford Police say its Sensitive Crimes Unit has been conducting follow-up investigations, resulting in additional charges against Lewis.



On Wednesday, police say detectives took Lewis in to custody on the additional sexual assault charges. He's in custody at the Winnebago County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.