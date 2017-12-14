ISP works to identify human remains, asks for information on missing Woodstock woman

The Illinois State Police is asking for additional information related to the 2010 disappearance of a Woodstock woman.



ISP says on May 23, 2010, a friend reportedly dropped off Bendetta "Beth" Bentley at an Amtrak station in Centralia, Ill. Bentley was reportedly taking a train back to her home located in Woodstock. However, she never returned home and was reported missing.



New information lead ISP to a rural location in Jefferson County, where on Dec. 4, 2017, human remains were recovered at that location.



Investigators say they're working to positively identify the remains, which were badly burned. ISP and Woodstock Police are actively investigating Bentley's disappearance.



Anyone with information about the disappearance of Bentley is encouraged to contact ISP at 618-542-2171 or Woodstock Police at 815-338-2131.