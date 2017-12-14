Rockford man sentenced to 90 years in prison for killing a Winnebago County man and his dog

Judge Ronald White sentenced Delano Foreman to 90 years behind bars for robbing and killing Henry Murphy and his dog.

A jury previously convicted Foreman of fatally shooting Murphy and his golden retriever, Shelby, inside his Owen Township home somewhere between July 15 and July 18 of 2015. Following that, Foreman set fire to Murphy's home.

Foreman was sentenced to 6 years for aggravated cruelty to animals, 10 years for concealing a homicide, 20 years for residential burglary, and 60 years for first degree murder. However 90 years is what was legally allowed according to Judge White. Foreman is required to serve 75 years of that 90-year sentence.