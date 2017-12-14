FCC votes to end net neutrality following brief security threat

The FCC has voted to eliminate net neutrality.

The FCC voted 3-2 along party lines.

Supporters of getting rid of net neutrality say it would boost the economy and stop the internet from being micromanaged by the federal government. Those on the other side say repealing the rules would give internet service providers too much power over content, and your internet bill will look more like your cable bill, asking you to pay more to use certain websites.

Michael O'Rielly, a Republican commissioner appointed by President Barack Obama, says he supports the overturning of net-neutrality rules, calling the FCC's approach a "well-reasoned and soundly justified order."

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat who was appointed by President Barack Obama, lambasted the "preordained outcome" of the vote that she says hurts people, small and large businesses, and marginalized populations. She outlined her dissent from prepared remarks before the vote.

The end of net neutrality, she says, hands over the keys to the internet to a "handful of multi-billion dollar corporations."

The FCC meeting was abruptly halted shortly before 1 p.m. during chairman Ajit Pai's remarks and before the vote on net neutrality could take place. Pai said "on the advice of security, we need to take a brief break."

Then the meetings' live feed cut out. Representatives for the FCC could not immediately be reached for comment via email and phone.

Security officials evacuated the hearing room and searched it, then allowed everyone back in.