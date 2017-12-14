FCC abruptly stops net neutrality hearing for security reasons

The Federal Communication Commission was scheduled to discuss and vote on net neutrality Thursday morning. However, the meeting abruptly stopped after a commissioner was handed a note saying a break needed to be taken on advice of security.



People attending the meeting were asked to leave their belongings. A K9 unit was seen sweeping the area before meeting goers were allowed back in.



The FCC is set to overturn net neutrality, the regulating ensuring internet providers treat all website and content equally.



The debate before the vote runs along party lines, with the commission's Republican members speaking in favor of unraveling 2015 net neutrality rules.



13 News is closely following this vote and will update you as more information becomes available.

