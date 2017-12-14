Judge: Video gambling profits must be split with operators

A judge has ruled that Illinois video gambling parlors must continue to evenly split their profits with companies that operate the terminals.



The Chicago Tribune reports Cook County Judge Neil H. Cohen ruled this month that splitting profits equally prevents terminal operators from offering incentives to gambling establishments.



The two companies that own the Dotty's Cafe, Stella's Place and Shelby's gambling parlor chains in April sued the Illinois Gaming Board and several terminal operators, arguing that gambling parlors and the terminal operators should be able to negotiate their own profit-sharing deals.



Additionally, Laredo Hospitality Ventures and Illinois Cafe & Services Co. argued that retail establishments should be able to buy, install and maintain their own machines. An attorney representing Laredo and Illinois Cafe say the companies plan to appeal.

