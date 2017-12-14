Woman dead in Polo car crash revealed to be pregnant

New heartbreaking details about a deadly car wreck in Polo.
The Lee County Coroner's office says the woman who died-- was pregnant.
That woman was identified as 26 year old Sarah Johnson
Johnson was killed Monday after the car she was riding in hit a pick up truck.
It happened at the intersection of route 26 and Edgewood road during a snow storm that left roads slick.
Johnson died of blunt force trauma. The coroner says she was 29 weeks pregnant.
Her 27 year old husband and 3 year old girl who were in the car with her had serious injuries.
