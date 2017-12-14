Janesville murder suspect reportedly confessed to inmate

A suspect in a Janesville murder allegedly confessed to the crime-- to another inmate.

WKOW Says that's according to Janesville Police.

21 year old Julian Collazzo is accused of stabbing 43 year old Christine Lubeck to death.

He's charged with first degree murder.

Collazzo was caught in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

WKOW says records show he told another inmate at a jail there that "he had killed someone."

It's also reported that a bloody footprint from the murder scene matches up with the shoes Collazzo was wearing.