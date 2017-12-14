Boylan students make large food donation to families in need

Almost 50 families will have a happy holiday thanks to local high schoolers.

Students from Boylan Catholic High School delivered more than 400 boxes of food, toys and household items to families today. The students were tasked with organizing and raising the money themselves.

"I love it, I think it's amazing for everyone. I think Christmas is a beautiful time and just knowing you're allowing other people to have a great Christmas too I think is very important." said Lily Johnston a student at Boylan Catholic High School.

The boxes of food, toys and more were handed out to families at Saint Elizabeth Community Center this afternoon.