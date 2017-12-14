Winnebago High School students collect money for sick kids

Students at Winnebago High School are doing their part to create positive change in the community.
The school's student council collected donations through a change fundraiser last month. That money was pulled together to buy gifts for pediatric patients at SwedishAmerican.
"We wanted to give back to children and I just think that this is a place where, if they can't spend the holidays at home, we bring the holidays to them," Winnebago High School Senior Nev Rumery said.
The students raised $1,400 dollars with the change drive.
