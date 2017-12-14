Illinois State Police cracking down on DUIs for holidays this we - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Illinois State Police cracking down on DUIs for holidays this weekend

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Starting this weekend the Illinois State Police are cracking down on drunk driving for the holidays.

It's part of what police are calling operation C.A.R.E. Troopers will be conducting roadside safety checks and saturation patrols in hopes of cracking down on offenders.

Police say they're also cracking down on speeding, distracted driving and those not wearing seat belts. They're also reminding drivers that the average cost of a DUI is around $25,000 dollars in fines and legal fees.

