Local agencies team up to help local people find employment

It's the season of giving and one partnership in Rockford came together to help people get the ultimate gift, the gift of employment.

"It's difficult to get to resources so how about we do more to bring them to where people are," says United Way Impact Manager Matthew Simpson. "That's why we're doing things like this at the Strong Neighborhoods House."

Work Force Connection and Zion West Enterprises partnered with the United Way to host a jobs and workforce recruitment event. It took place at the Strong Neighborhoods House on Irving Avenue. Organizers say they're trying to bring resources to the neighborhood. They say the goal is to help residents get enrolled in job programs and become employed.

"There's so much hiring going on in the Rockford community right now," says FurstStaffing VP of Staffing Furst Suzanne Schelain. That's our job is to connect the talented folks with the talented opportunities and create that long term match."

Organizers say applicants can be hired for a job and back to work in about a week after these events.