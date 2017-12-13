Stroll on State organizers consider expansion in future years

The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become a tradition in Rockford, and the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says this year's Stroll on State set new records.

"It's like a drum roll moment where we've finalized our tabulations and landed on a number of 82,500 people," says RACVB Director of Destination Development Tana Vettore.

The RACVB says this equals a 10% jump in attendance compared to last year. Local businesses owners say that extra foot traffic equaled a boost for their profits.

"This event was a huge success, huge success," says Minglewood manager. "We saw a lot of people who have never had the chance to experience Minglewood, or have never ever come downtown."

"This year our business increased 6% better than last year, which was phenomenal," says Ground Floor Skateboard Owner Alicia Neubauer. " We were ready and able to receive the crowds. It's wonderful, it's my most favorite day of the year, I'm not going to lie Stroll on State is my favorite day of the year."

"It's huge exposure for our business because you can't always afford to advertise," says Bath and Body Fusion Jennifer Ralston. "It's almost a free advertisement to showcase you business."

The RACVB says it's hoping to keep the ball rolling on this momentum and keep Stroll on State a staple holiday event. Which could mean more events, or more days.

"We are definitely talking about futureistically whether it's next year or the following year possibly having something on a Friday evening and carrying it over to Saturday," says Vettore.

The RACVB says it's currently going through the surveys that people filled out on the event. It says it will reveal those findings at Rockford city council next month.

