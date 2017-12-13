Red Kettle donations down this holiday season

A local Salvation Army says this year's donations are thousands of dollars behind pace.

"In order to make our kettle goal, we need to make $40,000 in the next week and weekend together," said Capt. Jim Brickson with the Freeport Salvation Army.

The group says its goal of $147,000 this year is needed to help it continue running its current level of programming. Officials say while they are short, they are hopeful the necessary donations will come in.

"We are a faith-based organization and we believe that will be provided for. We'll see how it all works out. We will figure it out somehow," said Brickson.

The Belvidere Salvation Army says it's halfway to its $40,000 goal with $20,000 raised so far, however, It's still in need of volunteer bell ringers.