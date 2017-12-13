Rockford reminds residents to clear snow, ice from sidewalks

Winter is here and when the snow and ice come, the city of Rockford says you need to make sure your sidewalks are clear.

City ordinance requires residents to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall. Business owners have until noon the following day to clear snow and ice. And as a reminder, you can not throw the snow into the street or other sidewalks. If you are caught doing so, you could face a fine.

The U.S. Postal Service is also reminding people to clear ice and snow from steps leading to mailboxes. That's to ensure the safety of mail carriers. They also ask you remove piles of snow left by plows to make your mailbox accessible.