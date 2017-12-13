Rep. Cabello reinstated to Rockford Police Department

After years of battling with the city of Rockford, Rep. John Cabello can return for duty at the Rockford Police Dept.

Cabello was a detective for the force when he took a leave of absence in 2012. That's when he became a state representative. Cabello wanted to maintain his job as a detective while being a lawmaker, but the city's legal staff questioned if that was constitutional. It said it wasn't sure he could earn a city salary with benefits while serving as a state representative.

When asked for comment, Cabello told 13 WREX, "I look forward to getting back to the department that I love, working side by side with the unbelievable men and women of the Rockford Police Department."