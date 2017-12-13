Milder weather coming for the weekend

The little blanket of snow on the ground will be gone for sure this weekend as the overall weather pattern changes from typically cold for this time of year to milder for a stretch this weekend.

We can look forward to at least 4 days in a row above freezing, starting on Saturday. A ridge in the jet stream slides in over the weekend, drawing in the milder air. By Monday, temperatures may be in the 40's, if not sooner than that. The ridge won't last all of next week, but at least for a few days we get a break from the usual December chill.

A chance for wet weather does pop up over the weekend, as an area of low pressure slides through the region on Sunday. Since temperatures are above freezing, we do have a low chance for rain, possibly mixed with a few snowflakes. At this time, the weather does not look to get icy, with little for snow accumulation if it does mix in. However, trends in the models leading up to Sunday will be monitored to see how the forecast evolves this weekend.

The milder conditions may last until late next week, when an even colder weather pattern looks to move in. The long-range outlook continues to evolve, but we could be in for a very cold holiday, once the milder pattern moving in this weekend breaks down. Stay tuned for updates!

- Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner