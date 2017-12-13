2018 Golden Apple nominees announced

13 WREX is excited to announce this year's finalists for the Golden Apple Awards after nearly 600 teachers in our area were nominated.
Committees have narrowed the finalists down to 20. Congratulations to:
AmyCarol Bedows
Rockford Christian
Rockford Fourth Grade
Wendy Breit
Riverview Elementary
South Beloit, Second Grade
Allison Decman
Keith Country Day
Rockford, Third Grade
Heather Geary
Whitehead Elementary
Rockford, Fourth Grade
Christy Grace
Manchester Elementary
Poplar Grove, Second Grade
Mary Haas
Holy Family
Rockford, Kindergarten-Eighth Grade Art
Rachel Huetson
Nelson Elementary
Rockford, First Grade
Ingrid Hyde
Machesney Elementary
Machesney Park, First-Sixth Grades General Art/Fine Arts Academy
Jean Johnson
Marshall Elementary
Rockford, Third Grade - Gifted
Laura Johnson
Nashold Early Childhood Center
Rockford, Early Childhood
Katherine Koehler
Ledgewood Elementary
Roscoe, First Grade
Sylvia Landreth
Fairview Early Childhood Center
Rockford, Early Childhood - Bilingual Spanish/English
Suzette Muck
Poplar Grove Elementary
Poplar Grove, First-Third Grade Special Education
Gabriela Nunez-Reagan
Seth Whitman Elementary
Belvidere, First Grade Dual Language
Ashley Schwabero
Prairie Hill Elementary
South Beloit, Fourth Grade
Jennifer Stella
Rock Cut Elementary
Loves Park, Fifth Grade
Laura Stites
Caledonia Elementary
Caledonia, Fifth Grade Math and English
Lance Tuula
Whitman Post Elementary
Rockton, Fifth Grade
Amy Wright
Prairie Hill Elementary
South Beloit, First Grade
Fort Zackary III
Carlson Elementary
Rockford, Kindergarten
