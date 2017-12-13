2018 Golden Apple nominees announced - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

2018 Golden Apple nominees announced

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

13 WREX is excited to announce this year's finalists for the Golden Apple Awards after nearly 600 teachers in our area were nominated. 

Committees have narrowed the finalists down to 20. Congratulations to: 

AmyCarol Bedows
Rockford Christian
Rockford Fourth Grade

Wendy Breit
Riverview Elementary
South Beloit, Second Grade

Allison Decman
Keith Country Day
Rockford, Third Grade

Heather Geary
Whitehead Elementary
Rockford, Fourth Grade

Christy Grace
Manchester Elementary
Poplar Grove, Second Grade

Mary Haas
Holy Family
Rockford, Kindergarten-Eighth Grade Art

Rachel Huetson
Nelson Elementary
Rockford, First Grade

Ingrid Hyde
Machesney Elementary
Machesney Park, First-Sixth Grades General Art/Fine Arts Academy

Jean Johnson
Marshall Elementary
Rockford, Third Grade - Gifted

Laura Johnson
Nashold Early Childhood Center
Rockford, Early Childhood

Katherine Koehler
Ledgewood Elementary
Roscoe, First Grade

Sylvia Landreth
Fairview Early Childhood Center
Rockford, Early Childhood - Bilingual Spanish/English

Suzette Muck
Poplar Grove Elementary
Poplar Grove, First-Third Grade Special Education

Gabriela Nunez-Reagan
Seth Whitman Elementary
Belvidere, First Grade Dual Language

Ashley Schwabero
Prairie Hill Elementary
South Beloit, Fourth Grade

Jennifer Stella
Rock Cut Elementary
Loves Park, Fifth Grade

Laura Stites
Caledonia Elementary
Caledonia, Fifth Grade Math and English

Lance Tuula
Whitman Post Elementary
Rockton, Fifth Grade

Amy Wright
Prairie Hill Elementary
South Beloit, First Grade

Fort Zackary III
Carlson Elementary
Rockford, Kindergarten

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.