2018 Golden Apple nominees announced

13 WREX is excited to announce this year's finalists for the Golden Apple Awards after nearly 600 teachers in our area were nominated.



Committees have narrowed the finalists down to 20. Congratulations to:



AmyCarol Bedows

Rockford Christian

Rockford Fourth Grade



Wendy Breit

Riverview Elementary

South Beloit, Second Grade



Allison Decman

Keith Country Day

Rockford, Third Grade



Heather Geary

Whitehead Elementary

Rockford, Fourth Grade



Christy Grace

Manchester Elementary

Poplar Grove, Second Grade



Mary Haas

Holy Family

Rockford, Kindergarten-Eighth Grade Art



Rachel Huetson

Nelson Elementary

Rockford, First Grade



Ingrid Hyde

Machesney Elementary

Machesney Park, First-Sixth Grades General Art/Fine Arts Academy



Jean Johnson

Marshall Elementary

Rockford, Third Grade - Gifted



Laura Johnson

Nashold Early Childhood Center

Rockford, Early Childhood



Katherine Koehler

Ledgewood Elementary

Roscoe, First Grade



Sylvia Landreth

Fairview Early Childhood Center

Rockford, Early Childhood - Bilingual Spanish/English



Suzette Muck

Poplar Grove Elementary

Poplar Grove, First-Third Grade Special Education



Gabriela Nunez-Reagan

Seth Whitman Elementary

Belvidere, First Grade Dual Language



Ashley Schwabero

Prairie Hill Elementary

South Beloit, Fourth Grade



Jennifer Stella

Rock Cut Elementary

Loves Park, Fifth Grade



Laura Stites

Caledonia Elementary

Caledonia, Fifth Grade Math and English



Lance Tuula

Whitman Post Elementary

Rockton, Fifth Grade



Amy Wright

Prairie Hill Elementary

South Beloit, First Grade



Fort Zackary III

Carlson Elementary

Rockford, Kindergarten