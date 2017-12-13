Mercyhealth hosting toy drive tomorrow

Mercyhealth System is hosting a toy drive tomorrow and 13 News' own Nicole Stein will be there.

Starting at 7:30 AM tomorrow at the inside Cafe 2400 in the Mercyhealth location on Rockton Avenue. Mercy will kick the day off with breakfast, music and Santa will even be there for pictures and some holiday cheer.

There are multiple locations that you can donate at which include the Foundation office on the first floor of the Ingersoll building at 2400 North Rockton Avenue, The Starbucks in Forest Plaza on East State Street and North Perryville Road, Meg's Daily Grind on North Alpine and North Perryville, Mary's Market on East State and Perryville and Anna's Pizza & Pasta at 101 South Benton Street in Winnebago.

If you can't make it in to any of those locations or are just busy tomorrow, Mercy says you can donate money online by visiting MercyHealthSystem.org./Foundation

The toys received in the drive will be distributed year round to kids being cared for in Mercyhealth locations.