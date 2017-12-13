Winnebago High School students donate toys to pediatric patients - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Winnebago High School students donate toys to pediatric patients at SwedishAmerican

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Students at Winnebago High School are doing their part to create positive 'change' in the community.

The school's student council collected donations through a change fundraiser last month. That money was pulled together to buy gifts for pediatric patients at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

"We wanted to give back to children and I just think that this is a place where if they can't spend the holidays at home we really want to bring the holidays to them," Winnebago High School Senior, Nev Rumery said.

The students raised $1,400 dollars with the change drive.

