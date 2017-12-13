Breaking another crowd record, 82,000 attend 2017 Stroll on State

A record number of people attended the fifth annual Stroll on State in downtown Rockford, according to the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.



According to the RACVB, 82,500 people attended the holiday event on Nov. 25. The one-day event saw a 10 percent increase compared to the year before.



Organizers used aerial photography, feedback from crowd spotters, shuttle bus ridership, parking numbers, and sales participation to determine the estimate.



The RACVB says new events, like the Dasher Dash 5K run and walk, extended hours and a revitalized afternoon parade helped contribute to the larger crowd.



"Stroll on State truly resonates in the hearts of many and has become a tradition that puts a big, bright spotlight on downtown Rockford," says John Groh, RACVB president and CEO.



The event spans more than 15 blocks in downtown Rockford, featuring downtown retail shops and restaurants. It also hosts a number of family-friendly activities, like visits with Santa, live performances and entertainment, and the lighting of Rockford's Christmas tree.