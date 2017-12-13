Winnebago County Sheriff's Office suspends New Years Eve ride home program due to budget cuts

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is suspending its New Years Eve Ride Home program due to budget cuts.

The sheriff's office said due to the reduced staffing and number of calls it gets on New Years Eve, it cannot participate in the Ride Home program. The program allowed people celebrating New Years Eve to call the sheriff's office and get a free ride home within the county. It was created in an effort to curb drunk driving.

The sheriff's office urges people to use a designated cab, ride sharing service or a designated driver to get home safely on New Years.

Back in September, the Winnebago County Board voted to cut the sheriff's office budget by $4.3 million in an effort to balance the budget. Other public safety departments saw budget cuts as well.

Deputy Chief Dominick Barcellona tells 13 WREX he doesn't expect this cut to be the last the sheriff's office has to make because of budget cuts.

13 WREX is speaking to the sheriff's office Wednesday and will update this story with more information.