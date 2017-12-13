4 people arrested in string of Machesney Park vehicle burglaries

Four people are arrested and charged after authorities say they were caught smashing car windows in a Machesney Park parking lot and stealing items.



Angel Ward, 19 of Rockford, Bradley Johnson, 19 of Rockford, Ryan Gabriello, 20 of Rockford, and Jeffrey Kirchner, 19 of Loves Park, are all charged with burglary from a vehicle, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit burglary.



The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched Tuesday to the 11700 block of North Second Street in Machesney Park for reports of people smashing windows in a parking lot. Later during a traffic stop, Loves Park Police pulled over the suspect vehicle and took them in to custody.



After interviews were conducted, officials say they determined the four suspects were driving around Machesney Park, shooting out car windows with BB pistols and stealing items from within the vehicles. Police say the four are involved in several incidents in the area.