Rockford Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to three armed robberies

A 17-year-old is charged with armed robbery after Rockford Police said 3 different places were robbed just over a week ago.

Rockford Police said two robberies happened on the 700 block of Coolidge Place and the third happened on the 1700 block of Lynnwood Street. All three victims were robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell items on a classifies app, according to police. Police said when the victims arrived at the agreed meeting place, the 17-year-old would display a handgun and take the item for sale before taking off. None of the victims were hurt.

The incidents happened between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5.

Police found the 17-year-old on Tuesday and arrested him. He's being lodged in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center. The teen is a minor so his name and a photo is not being released.