College professor sending letters to families of Vegas shooting victims

Sending love this Christmas.

That's what one professor in New York is doing for children who lost their parents in the Las Vegas massacre.

Jaclyn Schild-Kraut, a professor at State University of New York at Oswego is sending hundreds of cards to kids affected.

The effort started after her friend who lives in Vegas lost someone close to her in the rain of bullets that night.

Jaclyn offered up extra credit to her students for writing a letter to one of these kids and the response was overwhelming.

"Asking if they can write more cards not even worrying about credit. I had several students who emailed me and said can I get all 44 names I'd like to write a card to every single person," said Schild-Kraut.

Jaclyn now estimates with other classes, over 1000 letters are being sent to kids across the country.

