Sex offender arrested for being on school property

A listed child sex offender pleads guilty after he's caught on a school property.
Allen W. Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful presence within a school zone.
That's according to the Boone County State's Attorney.
Back on September 13, Taylor was on the North Boone High School property.
Taylor was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections and one year of mandatory supervised release.
