IceHogs lose late to Wolves

Paul Thompson lofted a backhanded shot into the Rockford net with just 1.6 seconds remaining to help the Chicago Wolves escape with a late 2-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs at the BMO Harris Bank Center Tuesday night.

Chicago’s victory ties the 2017-18 season series in wins with the IceHogs at two apiece.

The Wolves opened the scoring five minutes into the game thanks to Brandon Pirri. The former IceHogs forward pounced on a rebound to give Chicago the early lead.

The two teams played scoreless hockey for the remainder of the opening frame and the entire second period, but Rockford’s Anthony Louis found twine at 7:32 of the final stanza, deflecting Carl Dahlstrom’s shot from the blue line to knot the game at one.

Dahlstrom extended his point streak to five games with the assist, and leads the league in points (1g-8a-9pts) during the month of December.

Rockford’s Jeff Glass turned aside 30 of 32 shots, while Chicago’s Max Lagace stopped 34 of 35 across the rink. Glass’ loss marks just his second defeat in 11 starts since Oct. 21.