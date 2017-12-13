Mayor McNamara tours Barbara Olson Center of Hope

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has made a point of touring local businesses and non-profits since he took office earlier this year and he continued that tour today.

The Mayor was at the Barbara Olson Center of Hope to meet with the staff and nearly 200 participants who were at the center today. Barbara Olson serves people with developmental disabilities by helping them achieve their personal goals.

The Mayor was also met with some positive news while at the center today.

"This is a special visit for me. I get to hear all of the goof work Barbara Olson is doing. I mean they have 180 participants here. Folks with developmental disabilities. And 96% of them are reaching their personal goals." Said Mayor McNamara.

McNamara says the good work that places like Barbara Olson do in Rockford are why he's proud not only to be Rockford's mayor but also a Rockfordian.