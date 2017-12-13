Perrone earns 400th career win

Boylan girls basketball coach Paul Perrone reached the 400 win milestone for his career, as the Lady Titans beat Belvidere North, 77-44.

Perrone also coached at Harlem and went through some tough seasons to start his coaching career. Perrone credits the players he's worked with over the years for reaching this milestone.

"You remember the players," Perrone said. "We're all in it for the players. I'm happy for the kids. It's great to be here for the kids."

Perrone has helped several players move on to the college ranks, and even professional ranks. This year's group of Lady Titans is off to a strong start to the season, and should contend for a NIC-10 title. Boylan and Hononegah are tied at the top of the conference standings as the only two unbeaten teams in conference play.