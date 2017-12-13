Rockford Reads looking for more volunteers

If your new year's resolution is to volunteer more, the Rockford Rotary has an easy option that can make a big impact.

The rotary is in need of volunteers for its Rockford Reads Program. Its a partnership with Rockford Public Schools where volunteers read to kids for one hour per week. A volunteer reads to two or three different second graders at a time. Rockford Rotary Chairman, Bob Presman says it makes a big difference.

"It's not only important for the reading skills, it's amazing how the kids improve their reading throughout the year, " Presman said.

"It also establishes a special bond between the adult volunteer and the student reader."

To sign up head to:

http://rockfordrotary.org/sitepage/rockford-reads