Firefighter who rescued dog, owner from frozen water shares story

Harlem-Roscoe Firefighters had a daring water rescue Monday afternoon. They had to save a dog and his owner who fell into a frozen lake in Roscoe. For the firefighter who pulled them out of the water, it was a memorable rescue. Not just because there was a dog involved, but because it was his very first rescue.

Video captured from the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District shows a terrified dog, struggling to get back to land. You can hear a woman in the video yell, "Come on, Chewy! You can do it!"

Chewy was trapped in the middle of a frozen lake, but a hero was on the way to save him.

"We got there and the dog was just kinda hanging on for dear life. He's not moving very much and he's cold," said Lt. Justin Mayton.

Mayton was the firefighter tasted with tackling the frigid waters at Legend Lakes to save a man and his dog. It would be his first water rescue with the department.

"Your adrenaline's going, but you're just trying to get out there," he said.

The dog's owner explained to firefighters how the pair both ended up trapped on the lake. He said his dog had run away from home. When he went out to loOK for him, he found Chewy in the middle of the frozen lake. He'd fallen through the ice. The owner called the fire department, then grabbed a kayak to try and rescue his dog. But his kayak ended up taking on water, landing both dog and owner in the lake.

Now it was up to Mayton to get them back to shore. He brought another kayak to the stranded man. That was the easy part. Saving Chewy would take some time.

Mayton pulled Chewy from the water onto the ice, but there was another patch of water they'd have to wade through before they could get back to land.

Firefighters on shore towed the two with a rope and after roughly eight minutes, Chewy and Mayton were safe on the ground.

"It felt good to get the dog out of the water, get him on dry land to dry off and make sure he's doing ok," said Mayton.

Firefighters say the dog and his owner are both OK.