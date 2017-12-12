Mercyhealth works to make local children warm and comfortable during the winter

Mercyhealth in Rockford is making sure kids in nearby neighborhoods stay warm this winter.

The hospital is handing out 900 pillows, hats, gloves, and scarves to students at Conklin and Welsh Elementary Schools. It's not a project thats put together overnight, especially because Mercyhealth staff handmade the pillowcases.

"We had a process by which we started them and then a number of different partners would take them home and finish them off," says Mercyhealth President of Quality Carolyn Bengtson. And then we had a group of partners who would help put them in bags and then we had a group of partners who would help us make tags for them."

Mercyhealth says leftover pillowcases will go to House of Mercy shelter in Janesville.