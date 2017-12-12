Rockford Park District votes to hold the line on taxes

When it comes to your 2018 property taxes, the Rockford Park District says it's trying to cut homeowners a break.

"We need to have a town where taxes don't prevent people from moving here they actually help families want to move to Rockford," says park district executive director Jay Sandine.

On Tuesday night the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners voted to hold the line on taxes, even though they're facing a million dollar deficit. Next year they plan to lower their tax rate because they say home values are going up.

"Tax payers should see a corresponding reduction in their property tax bills, which is our goal," says Board of Commissioner President Ian Linnabary.

The district says the tax rate is expected to drop around 2 cents. But with its deficit, the board has decided to make tough cuts. On top of staffing cuts, it's looking to eliminate the Forest City Queen, Trolley Car 36, Sand Park Pool, among a handful of other cuts or eliminations.

"Nobody likes to take away things, we don't enjoy these cuts," says Linnabary. "But we recognize that it's a reality because of the economic circumstances we face."

To prevent cuts in the future, the park district says it's trying to think outside the box.

"We are desperately searching for other sources of revenue that will help us balance our budget and keep those programs intact and video gaming is one of the sources we're considering," says Linnabary.

Exactly where those gaming machines would go is still up in the air. But Sandine says he expects it in areas like golf courses and sports facilities with attached restaurants and bars.

"We want to make sure if we do it, we do it right. We're going to hopefully get these in places as fast as as possible because as soon as there in there, they can start making money."

The budget will be available in local libraries over the next month for the public to view. The board will take it's final vote and formal adopt its budget on January 16th, 2018.